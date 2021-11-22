aespa members Winter & Karina seize the top spots for November girl group member Brand reputation rankings

Celebration time for MYs, aespa members Winter and Krina are on a roll! aespa’s Winter topped the list for the second consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 3,860,537 for November. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included 'Savage,' 'concert,' and 'YouTube,' while her highest-ranking related terms included 'alluring,' 'sexy,' and 'effort.' Winter’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 85.04 percent positive reactions.

aespa’s Karina rose to second place in this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,440,982, marking a 7.13 percent increase in her score since October. aespa’s Giselle ranked at the fourth place after seeing a 39.22 percent increase in her brand reputation index for a total score of 3,042,430. Finally, aespa member Ningning ranked sixth.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 3,302,582, marking a slight rise of 0.88 percent in her score since last month. Finally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo enjoyed an impressive 81.87 percent rise in her own brand reputation index since October. Her total score for November came out to 2,774,024.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 4,657,273. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'Jennie,' 'Lisa,' and 'Billboard,' while their highest-ranking related terms included 'enter,' 'success,' and 'daring.' BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 75.62 percent positive reactions. aespa ranked second for the November Girl Group Brand reputation rankings with a brand reputation index of 3,353,840 for November.

