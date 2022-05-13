aespa named as one of TIME Magazine’s 10 ‘Next Generation Leaders’ of 2022

On May 12 (local time), TIME Magazine announced their annual list of 10 ‘Next Generation Leaders’. Shining a spotlight on rising stars who are primed and ready to take on the world and guide it to a brighter future, the publication’s list for 2022 sees K-pop girl group aespa! aespa joins Olga Rudenko (the chief editor of the Kyiv Independent), Maximilian Davis (Creative Director, Salvatore Ferragamo), Jonathan Bailey (actor, ‘Bridgerton’), Deepica Mutyala (Beauty Influencer), CKay (Singer-Songwriter, Record Producer), and more, feature on the list of ‘Next Generation Leaders’ for this year.

The unveiling of the list also came with an interview, aespa’s being just before their Coachella performance that took place towards the end of April. The interview cheers aespa on for their unique “metaversal origin story” that contains everything from complex narrative arcs to its own “villain” and more. aespa member Giselle also spoke about this metaverse concept, sharing that their goal is to “normalize metaverse concepts and have our fans and other people be a little more comfortable with the whole idea of it.”

With their fantastical way of combining the real with the virtual, aespa and their avatar counterparts æ-aespa, might very well be the first in what the music industry explores next. TIME also highlights the girl group’s immense success, which comes about despite their debuting at the height of the pandemic in November 2020, and their discography which at present contains a few singles and a mini album. With this, aespa becomes only the second K-pop artist after BTS to be selected as part of the list.

Meanwhile, with their recent Coachella performance, aespa became the third ever K-pop girl group to perform at the annual music festival, and the first K-pop girl group to ever be formally invited to perform on the main stage.

Congratulations to aespa!

