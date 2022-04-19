aespa to perform new, unreleased track during Coachella 2022 main stage performance

SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa has been confirmed to attend Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022, becoming the first K-pop girl group to receive an invite to perform on the main stage at the festival! The yearly music and arts festival takes place in California in the United States, and features multiple music genres including indie, rock, EDM, hip hop and more. This year’s edition kicked off on April 15 and will continue till April 24.

Over the past week, aespa had been dropping hints about heading to LA on their Instagram, with captions like ‘How’s the weather in California’ and ‘What’s your California Essential’, piquing fans’ curiosity.

Additionally, the members dropped random messages on the platform ‘Bubble’, with the first syllable of each message coming together to form the word ‘Coachella’.

After all these hints, it’s finally confirmed! On April 23 (local time), aespa will be performing at Coachella. The girl group has been invited to perform on the main stage, and joins this year’s line-up that also includes Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Conan Grey, Pink Sweat$ and more. This year, fellow Korean artists Epik High and CL (joined by Bom, Dara and Minzy) also performed at Coachella.

aespa follows BLACKPINK and 2NE1 to become the third ever K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella. While BLACKPINK performed at Coachella’s Sahara stage, 2NE1’s legendary performance came about as a surprise, made possible by CL inviting Bom, Dara, and Minzy to join her during her set. This makes aespa the first K-pop girl group to be formally invited to perform on Coachella’s main stage.

During their set, aespa will be performing their hits ‘Black Mamba’, ‘Next Level’ and ‘Savage’. Additionally, the girl group will also be performing a new, unreleased track, reportedly prepared especially for the day.

