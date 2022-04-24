aespa perform unreleased English track ‘Life’s Too Short’, Savage & more for Coachella debut

On April 24, aespa finally made their Coachella debut and our jaws dropped at the amazing set presented by the group! aespa performed their debut song 'Black Mamba' as well as hit songs 'Next Level' and 'Savage' on the stage as well as the unreleased new song 'Life's Too Short' in English and received applause.

On this day, for the first time since their debut, aespa performed with the cheers of the audience.This is because, after debuting in November 2020, due to COVID-19, so far, there have been no audiences, or even if there is an audience, only applause has been allowed. aespa also said, "This is the first time I've performed in front of such a large audience."

Their fans took to Twitter to congratulate aespa on their successful Coachella debut! One said, “all phones recording AESPA ARE THE MAIN EVENT”. Another said, “LIP-SYNC WHAT? I ONLY KNOW AESPA'S LIVE VOCALS'' and yet another said, “its safe to say that with the performance just now, aespa cemented themselves as great live vocalists. 5 songs. not a hint of backing track in all of those. didn’t hear a single crack in their voices. high notes were HIGH. adlibs were loud and clear. they did so well”.

aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single ‘Black Mamba’. The song reached number one on the K-pop music video charts of China's biggest music-streaming service, QQ Music, for three consecutive weeks and earned aespa their first music show win on SBS's ‘Inkigayo’.

aespa released a new single titled ‘Next Level’, describing the song as a dance and hip-hop track with a ‘groovy’ rap, ‘energetic’ bass, and ‘powerful vocals’.

