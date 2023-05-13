aespa rises to top on list of highest K-Pop girl group album first-week sales of all time with MY WORLD

On the 5th day of sale, aespa has officially sold over 1.56 million albums, becoming the highest K-Pop girl group album in first week album sales, surpassing BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK who had 1.54 million album sales. aespa released the album MY WORLD on May 8, with the title track SPICY.

aespa’s achievements:

Previously, 'MY WORLD', released on May 8th, recorded 1,372,929 copies on the first day of release based on the album sales statistics site Hanteo Chart, making it the 1st day sales of all K-pop girl groups. aespa rewrote the above record. In particular, with this album, aespa not only received a lot of attention with the number of pre-orders reaching 1.8 million, but also solidified its second consecutive million-seller title following the second mini-album 'Girls' released in July of last year. In addition, this album topped the daily major music charts in Korea, including the Hanteo Chart and Circle Retail Album Chart, and topped the iTunes charts in Japan, Finland, Brazil, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Chile, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Philippines. It swept domestic and international charts, including No. 1 on album charts in 20 regions around the world, No. 1 on China's QQ Music new song chart and music video chart in the global and Korean categories.

SPICY:

In addition, the title song SPICY also topped the Bugs and Vibe real-time charts after its release, and the b-side songs 'Thirsty', 'Salt and Sweet', 'I'm Unhappy', and 'Till We Meet Again' also succeeded in entering the charts. It's getting a good response. aespa predicts that it will show a different image from the previous title performance by presenting a performance that contains both the lively and lively cool charm of SPICY and the confident and splendid hot charm. raise expectations The title song SPICY is a dance song with a strong synth bass sound and dynamic beat. aespa consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. Known for popularizing the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop, aespa are recognized as one of the most successful South Korean girl groups both domestically and internationally.

