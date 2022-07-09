aespa’s 2nd mini-album Girls: Breaks record for best selling 1st day & 1st week sales for any K-pop girl group

“Who run the world? Girls!” We couldn’t help but quote Queen Bey in this update for the youngest SM Entertainment group that has managed to take the world by storm. Girl Group aespa released their second mini-album ‘Girls’ with a title track of the same name. Ahead of its release, the album recorded 1.61 million stock pre-orders, setting a new record by becoming the highest count for a girl group.

On July 8, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), the album dropped along with yet another intriguing music video for the title track. Soon, ‘Girls’ was on the music charts worldwide and grabbed number 1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart while ranking at number 19 on the European iTunes album chart. It soared to the top position on the iTunes Top Album chart in 13 regions! The title track ‘Girls’ also ranked high on the iTunes Top Song chart across the world.

According to the latest update, the second mini-album from the ‘Next Level’ hitmakers amounted to a total of 806,891 copies sold on its first day of release on Hanteo. With this, the group has set a new record, not only for themselves but for all the K-pop girl groups by becoming the highest first-day sales in history. Moreover, they have broken the record for the best-selling first week album sales, besting BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’ in both first day and first week numbers.

Meanwhile, the girls of aespa are currently in the US where they performed for the Good Morning America concert series in Central Park, singing their tracks ‘Girls’, ‘Life’s Too Short’ (English version), and ‘Black Mamba’.

