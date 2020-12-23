Aespa’s debut song Black Mamba is plagiarized? SM Entertainment REACTS to the scathing allegations

SM Entertainment recently reacted to claims that Aespa’s debut song Black Mamba is plagiarized work by German visual artist Timo Helgert. Scroll down to see what they said.

SM Entertainment has responded to a controversy over Aespa’s music video for their debut single “Black Mamba.” On December 22, the agency stated via Soompi, “We contacted the artist and company that are being mentioned related to some scenes in the Aespa ‘Black Mamba’ music video, and we spoke with them while explaining our planning intentions and [the group’s] world story.” They continued, “The artist and company understood our agency’s planning and production process and they confirmed that they have no objections to the music video scene.”

If you missed it, Aespa’s “Black Mamba” music video became a subject of controversy over apparent similarities between the video and other art. There were allegations that the video appeared to have plagiarized work by German visual artist Timo Helgert (such as in the scene where a flower garden grows in a subway car and another where a large snake moves through the subway) and the virtual girl group K/DA (including a neon-coloured monster baring its teeth). For the unversed, Aespa is a new four-member girl group that made their debut on November 17.

This is not the first controversy surrounding the song, if you missed it, back in November, SBS’s Inkigayo offered an apology over a recent controversy regarding Aespa member Ningning’s fancam. For the unversed, on November 29, Aespa performed their debut track Black Mamba on SBS’s Inkigayo, and a fancam of member Ningning was uploaded on December 1. Shortly after, the video sparked controversy for a phrase uttered around 10 seconds into the video. A voice could be heard commenting, “It’s uncoordinated.” A debate took place online on whether the voice was referring to the group’s performance, or something else entirely. Things got heated up even further because the comment included a curse word.

SBS responded on November 7 by explaining, “We have confirmed that in the process of filming the fancam, a conversation unrelated to aespa’s stage was recorded and included in the final fancam. The staff that manages YouTube video uploads was not able to catch this detail before posting it. We apologize to those that may have taken offense by this matter. We will take more care with future uploads.”

Credits :Soompi

