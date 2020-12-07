Aespa’s fancam catches RUDE comments while the group performs Black Mamba; SBS clears the air; Watch

SBS recently issued an apology and clarified the rude comments which were heard on Aespa’s fancam while the group performed their song Black Mamba.

SBS’s Inkigayo offered an apology over a recent controversy regarding Aespa member Ningning’s fancam. For the unversed, on November 29, Aespa performed their debut track Black Mamba on SBS’s Inkigayo, and a fancam of member Ningning was uploaded on December 1. Shortly after, the video sparked controversy for a phrase uttered around 10 seconds into the video. A voice could be heard commenting, “It’s uncoordinated.” A debate took place online on whether the voice was referring to the group’s performance, or something else entirely. Things got heated up even further because the comment included a curse word.

SBS now responded on November 7 by explaining, “We have confirmed that in the process of filming the fancam, a conversation unrelated to aespa’s stage was recorded and included in the final fancam. The staff that manages YouTube video uploads was not able to catch this detail before posting it. We apologize to those that may have taken offense by this matter. We will take more care with future uploads.”

Here is the original fancam:

If you didn’t know, Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consisting of members Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group debuted on November 17, 2020, with the release of their debut single, Black Mamba. Aespa’s debut music video is received lots of love SM Entertainment’s newest girl group released the music video for their debut single Black Mamba on November 17, and just 24 hours later on November 18, the music video accumulated 21,425,062 views on YouTube. This appears to be a new record for a K-pop group’s debut music video. According to YouTube, the previous record was held by ITZY’s DALLA DALLA. (TXT’s Crown had a higher real-time view count, but YouTube later announced the official numbers as 17.1 million for DALLA DALLA and 15.1 million for Crown.)

ALSO READ: Aespa’s debut MV Black Mamba crosses 21 million views in 24 hours; Leaves behind ITZY & TXT’s previous records

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×