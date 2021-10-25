aespa’s Giselle issues apology after her video mouthing a racial slur goes viral

aespa’s Giselle landed herself in trouble when a video of her dancing with fellow members on the popular song ‘Love Galore’ by artist SZA was posted. As she lip-synched to the lyrics of the song, she also sang the N-word which brought on a lot of flak from the viewers. She shared an apology on the group’s Twitter account on October 25.

A jacket photoshoot for the group’s latest release ‘Savage’ was subjected to hate and scrutiny following member Giselle mouthing a racial slur and the viewers demanded an immediate apology. The video was soon taken down from the group’s social accounts.

2 days later, the singer took to the group’s official Twitter account to personally write an apology saying, “Hello, this is GISELLE. I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site. I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's songs was played. I sincerely apologize.” She also added, “I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions.“ in the following tweet.

I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site. I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's song was played. I sincerely apologize. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021

aespa released its first mini-album, ‘Savage’ on October 5 which debuted on No.20 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was well-received from the masses, receiving the first perfect all-kill (PAK) for the group. The music video for the title song crossed the 100 million mark in under 18 days.

