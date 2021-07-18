aespa’s Karina tops Brand Reputation Rankings once again, followed by BLACKPINK's Jennie

aespa’s Karina came up at no. 1 for brand reputation rankings which was followed by BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Brave Girls Yoojung. The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 540 girl group members, using big data collected from June 18 to July 18. The brand reputation index is an index created through brand big data analysis by finding that consumers' online habits have a great influence on brand consumption.

Through analysis of girl group individual brand reputation, it is possible to measure positive and negative evaluations of girl group individual brands, media interest, consumer interest and traffic. The analysis of girl group individual brand reputation includes an analysis of brand valuation that measured brand influence. The first place, aespa's Karina brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,648,118. 2nd place, BLACKPINK's Jennie brand, was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,613,982. In third place, Brave Girls' Yoojung brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,354,420. Fourth and fifth are Red Velvet’s Joy and BRAVE GIRLS Yuna with a brand reputation index of 3,279,802 and 3,161,880 respectively.

The other girl groups in the list are:

Aespa Ningning,

Mamamoo Hwasa,

Aespa Winter,

Brave Girls Minyoung,

Blackpink Rosé,

Oh My Girl Arin,

Espa Giselle,

Blackpink Jisoo,

Loona Chuu,

And many more!

Director Koo Chang-hwan of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute said, "As a result of the analysis of girl group personal brand reputation in July 2021, aespa Karina brand ranked first. The aespa Karina brand, which ranked first in the girl group's individual brand reputation in July 2021, showed words like ‘enchanting, aespa, bewitching, alluring, cat-like’ in

keyword analysis. In the positive-negative ratio analysis, the positive ratio was analyzed as 64.02%."

