aespa’s ‘Next Level’ achieves THIS new milestone on YouTube

On January 28, just past 1 am KST (9:30 pm IST), aespa hit a new milestone with ‘Next Level’! The girl group’s music video for the song officially crossed 200 million views on YouTube, becoming aespa’s fastest music video to do so. The video hit the mark in just over eight months, following the song’s release in May 2021.

‘Next Level’ is aespa’s second music video to cross 200 million views on the platform, following their debut music video, ‘Black Mamba’, which took about 13 months to reach this milestone. Not only is ‘Next Level’ is the second-fastest music video among fourth-generation groups to reach this mark, but it is also the fastest from any SM Entertainment artist to ever do so. Additionally, among all 2021 girl group music videos, ‘Next Level’ is the third most-viewed, following TWICE’s ‘The Feels’ and ‘Alcohol Free’.

The hip-hop and dance-based song continues aespa’s journey in the fictional universe of ‘Kwangya’, in search of the ‘Black Mamba’. ‘Next Level’ became aespa’s second Top 5 entry in the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, and also ranked higher on the Billboard Global 200 than their track ‘Black Mamba’. This achievement also made aespa the third girl group to chart a song on the Billboard Global 200 more than once.

Aespa debuted in November 2020 with their single ‘Black Mamba’, under SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group’s name combines the first letters of the words ‘avatar’ and ‘experience’, with the word ‘aspect’, to symbolise the idea of ‘meeting another self and experiencing a new world’.

