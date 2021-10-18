aespa’s ‘Savage’ debuts as 2nd Best Selling Album in the US

aespa has put a spin on what it means to be a K-pop idol and the world seems to be all-accepting of it. The girl group’s latest release, their first physical album ‘Savage’, debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No.20. And if that was not enough, it also became the 2nd best selling album of the week, proving the global fame of the girl group.

Way to go, aespa! An AI concept, flashing dance moves, catchy lyrics, stunning visuals and top-notch singing abilities make for the perfect K-pop idol group package and SM Entertainment’s youngest group is proving it once more. aespa debuted with ‘Black Mamba’ in November 2020 and have marshalled through with digital releases like ‘Next Level’ that followed in May 2021. These releases ushered aespa as a megahit act even with no physical album in place.

On October 5, ‘Savage’ was released, reassuring the influence of the girls as it gained massive attention from the crowds. It debuted at No.20 on Billboard's album chart, a first for the group. ‘Savage’ was also the second best selling album in the United States of America of the week.

Recently, it was also announced that ‘Savage’ is the first girl group song released in 2021 to achieve a perfect all-kill (PAK) that includes the iCharts, Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE and Bugs charts of the week, another first for the girls.

Member Winter also topped the brand reputation rankings for October, while Karina, Giselle and Ningning weren’t far behind occupying the spots at No. 4, 5 and 6, respectively.

