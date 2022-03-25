aespa’s Winter & Ningning to sing first OST for Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun & Shin Min Ah starrer ‘Our Blues’

Members of the girl group aespa are gearing up to release their first OST since their debut! aespa’s Winter and Ningning have been confirmed to sing the first original soundtrack for the upcoming tvN Saturday and Sunday drama ‘Our Blues. The production team announced the news on March 25th. Written by writer Noh Hee Kyung of ‘That Winter, The Wind Blows’ and ‘It’s Okay, That’s Love’ fame, ‘Our Blues’ is set to air beginning April 9.

Boasting a star-studded cast including Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Hye Ja and Ko Doo Shim, ‘Our Blues’ will showcase the sweet and bitter lives of people of all ages and from different walks of life, taking place in the beautiful island, Jeju.

Meanwhile, aespa debuted in November 2020 with the single ‘Black Mamba’, and comprises four members: Winter, Ningning, Karina, and Giselle. Ningning was introduced to audiences in 2016 as a part of the pre-debut training team SM Rookies. Additionally, Winter is also a part of SM Entertainment’s unit group GOT the beat, alongside aespa’s Karina, soloist BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy.

Previously, BTS’ Jimin was also confirmed to be a part of the OST lineup for ‘Our Blues’, marking his first time participating in an original soundtrack for a drama as well.

‘Our Blues’ will be premiering on April 9 at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST). Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: (G)I-DLE creates new record by becoming 1st group to attain Perfect All-Kill with ‘TOMBOY’ in 2022