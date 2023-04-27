aespa set to become the first K-Pop group to attend the 76th Cannes Film Festival

On April 27, aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, told a South Korean media that "aespa will attend the Cannes Film Festival." It will be held in Cannes, France on May 16-27. A specific schedule has not been disclosed. They will appear at the Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for the Swiss luxury jewelry brand Chopard, who are the official sponsor of the Cannes Film Festival.

"aespa will be the first Korean ambassador to Cannes," said Caroline Scheupele, co-president and artistic director of Chopard, in an interview with a leading Korean fashion magazine, a fashion magazine. Regarding aespa, she said, "Isn't it a very cool K-pop group? Their influence is huge not only in Korea but also in Asia. Their music and all elements are connected one by one." aespa is the first K-pop idol to officially attend the Cannes Film Festival as a group. However, it seems that members of K-pop girl groups will step on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival as actors this year. Jennie, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is featured in the American HBO series 'The Idol', Krystal (Jung Soo Jung), a former member of the girl group 'f(x)', in the Korean movie 'Cobweb', singer-songwriter BIBI (Kim Hyung Seo) stepped on an invitation to the Cannes Film Festival with the Korean film Hopeless. Krystal and BIBI step on the red carpet. Jennie’s appearance is undecided.

aespa will make a comeback with the new mini album 'MY WORLD' on May 8th. Prior to the release of this album, on May 2nd, the single 'Welcome To My World' will be released in advance, raising expectations with a plan to signal a full-fledged comeback. So, let's look at the three expectations of 'MY WORLD'. This pre-released song 'Welcome To MY World' featured nævis, who appeared as a helper in aespa's worldview, adding to aespa's unique charm. This is the content of inviting nævis, who accompanied the journey of Season 1, the worldview story that aespa meets avatar 'ae' with another ego to experience a new world, to REAL WORLD (real world, reality), and at the same time invites listeners to aespa As the song contains the meaning of inviting to the unique world of music, namely 'MY WORLD', the meaning of welcoming nævis to be encountered in the REAL WORLD has been melted together.

