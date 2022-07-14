aespa sets new 1st-week sales record with ‘Girls’; Records over 1.4 million copies in sales

Congratulations are due! SM Entertainment’s girl group aespa has now become a ‘million seller’ with their latest mini album, ‘Girls’. According to Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart)’s update dated July 14, aespa’s ‘Girls’ recorded 1,426,487 copies in sales in the first week since release. With this, aespa becomes the first girl group to achieve this number in the first week of sales!

Previously, aespa also recorded 1.61 million stock pre-orders for ‘Girls’, and sold 806,891 copies of the mini album on the first day of sales alone (July 8). With this, aespa set a new record, becoming the first female artist in Hanteo history to have reached this figure in sales on the first day. By doing so, aespa also broke the previous first-week album sales records by a K-pop girl group, which had been set by BLACKPINK’s ‘THE ALBUM’.

aespa’s comeback was first announced on June 1 at midnight KST (May 31 at 8:30 pm IST). The girl group then surprised fans by dropping a new song ‘Illusion’ (included in ‘Girls’) on the same day, along with a lyric video for the track. Following this, aespa officially dropped their pre-release track on June 24 (KST), along with a music video for the song.

Leading up to their July 8 comeback with ‘Girls’, aespa also attended the 2022 High-level Political Forum (HLPF) on July 5. At the event, aespa delivered a speech titled ‘Next Generation to the Next Level’, and also performed their song ‘Next Level’.

On the day that ‘Girls’ was released, aespa opened this year’s ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert series, becoming only the second K-Pop act to be participating in the event.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ drops track list for ‘THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT’; Unveils poster for title song ‘Guerrilla’