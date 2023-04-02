aespa sets news record, becomes the fastest foreign artist to hold a concert at Tokyo Dome

Girl group aespa is all set to hold its ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ special edition concert at Tokyo Dome, Japan on August 5 and 6. The group is currently busy with its first Japanese tour. Owing to aespa’s massive popularity in Japan, the aforementioned tour is already sold out. aespa, however, will make a much-awaited return to Japan in August on popular demand. The group made its official debut in late 2020 and is all set to hold a concert at Tokyo Dome. The latter-mentioned feat makes them the fastest-ever foreign act to do so in such a short span of time since their debut.

aespa’s SYNK: HYPER LINE

Excluding the aforementioned special edition concert, aespa’s ongoing tour in Japan will take them to 4 different cities across Japan. To nobody’s surprise, every single concert by the girl group is completely sold out. aespa held its first Tokyo concert just last night and will be holding a second one tonight. Following the latter, the group will head to Saitama and Aichi for its upcoming concerts.

More about aespa

aespa is a popular girl group from South Korea that made its debut under SM Entertainment on November 17, 2020. The group has four members that include Karina, Giselle, Ningning, and Winter. The group’s name is an amalgam of the words ‘avatar’, ‘experience’, and ‘aspect’. The latter essentially portrays the group as an entity that will help one meet one’s other self and experience an entirely different world. Group member Ningning was introduced to the world as one of the SM Rookies in 2016, almost four years before the group’s official debut.

Group member Karina on the other hand was first seen in one’s of labelmate Taemin’s official music videos. She was then spotted performing alongside him on multiple occasions. The announcement concerning the group’s debut was made almost a month ahead of their actual debut. In an October announcement, SM Entertainment revealed that a new girl group, their first one since Red Velvet will soon be debuting. More details about the group members like their names and more were then unveiled on the following day.

