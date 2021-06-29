aespa shares a sincere message against cyberbullying and malicious comments at the Dream Concert

The group warns haters about the consequences of malicious comments. Read on to know more!

The 27th Dream concert, which is organized by the Korean Entertainment Producers Association, was held on June 26, 2021. The rookie group aespa was a part of the lineup for the concert and they prepared a sincere message which intended to warn people about cyberbullying and malicious comments. Member Winter emphasized on how one malicious comment can hurt a person and turn into an assault. The girl group was particularly able to say this since they have faced such cyberbullying and hate themselves. The concept of the rookies was futuristic and obtained virtual avatars in the beginning. This was one of the prominent reasons behind the talented girls receiving a lot of hate from quite a lot of people. A few people even gave them low ratings on music sites to rebuke aespa when they became the first SM artist to reach number 1 on the Melon 24 hour chart. They have strongly faced it in the beginning of their journey itself which is why they were befittingly able to send a message about how spreading such malice online is perilous for others.

Aespa has broken records and gained commercial success with their songs ‘Black Mamba’ and ‘Next Level’. Both of the singles have made into the top five in Billboard World Digital Song Sales. Netizens commented about their thoughts below the video. A few spoke about how people who put up malicious comments don’t even feel that what they are doing is wrong or hurtful. Some netizens remarked that even though they weren’t aespa’s fans, they supported the message because they are aware of the hate this group faced during their debut. Overall, aespa received a lot of support and cheer for the video.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Do you agree with their message? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Credits :News1SM

Share your comment ×