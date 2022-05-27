aespa, Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon land spots on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2022 list

American business magazine Forbes has rolled out its annual ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ list, featuring 30 young Asian entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators in 10 different categories, making a total of 300 trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region, under the age of 30. This year’s category for ‘Entertainment & Sports’ sees girl group aespa and actress Jung Ho Yeon spotlighted by Forbes!

With this, aespa becomes the only K-pop artist to place on the Forbes ‘30 Under 30 Asia’ 2022 list. The magazine wrote about aespa’s influence in the music industry, stating, “Making their debut in 2020 with the single ‘Black Mamba,’ the quartet is already one of the hottest girl groups in K-pop. aespa’s most popular song is ‘Next Level,’ released in May 2021, with more than 215 million views on YouTube.”

The magazine also went on to mention aespa’s recent wins like Artist of the Year at the 2022 Golden Disc Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and Best Korean Act at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards, among other achievements, in their description.

Meanwhile, the magazine illustrated ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho Yeon’s rise to stardom in the acting industry, by writing, “Hoyeon (whose real name is Jung Hoyeon) made her acting debut in Netflix's most-watched show Squid Game. Her performance as a brooding North Korean defector in the dystopian South Korean drama earned her the award for best actress in a drama series at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards.” The description further outlined Jung Ho Yeon’s upcoming Apple series ‘Disclaimer,’ written and directed by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, and her upcoming drama film, ‘The Governesses’ alongside Lily-Rose Depp.

Congratulations to aespa and Jung Ho Yeon!

