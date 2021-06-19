aespa surpasses 100 million views with Next Level; Will release special choreography video TODAY to celebrate

aespa’s Next Level becomes their second and fastest music video to hit 100 million views. Read on to find out.

aespa is winning hearts and how! The talented and gorgeous Gen 4 girl group released Next Level, a remake of the song from the famous Hollywood movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The groovy and futuristic themed achieved 55.6 million views in just three days of its release, breaking the personal record set by its predecessor, Black Mamba. The talented girls are back to their winning ways with their latest achievement.

aespa continues to rack up impressive views on YouTube. On June 19 around 2:30 a.m. KST, aespa’s official music video for Next Level surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The music video was released on May 17 at 6 pm KST, meaning that it took just about a month and two days to achieve this milestone. This is a new personal record for aespa as their second and fastest music video to hit the mark. Their debut music video Black Mamba currently holds the record for fastest K-pop group debut MV to reach 100 million views. They have broken their previous record, where the music video for their debut track Black Mamba hit 100 million views after a total of 51 days.

To celebrate this amazing achievement, aespa has a special treat for their fans, MY. aespa would be releasing a special choreography video. This special video will be released through their official homepage and YouTube channel, on June 19 at 6 PM KST. Meanwhile, Next Level currently remains at the top of Melon music's '24 Hits', even though an entire month has passed since its first release. Congratulations to aespa on this amazing achievement.

