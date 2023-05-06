aespa take on sporty yet preppy look in new set of concept photos for upcoming release MY WORLD

On May 5, SM Entertainment released the new set of concept photos for aespa’s awaited comeback and the members look amazing in the sporty yet feminine looks! Dressed in early 2000s sporty fashion, each member exudes a barbie look as they enjoy a sunny day in L.A. The album will be released on May 8 at 6:30 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

MY WORLD:

aespa's new mini-album 'MY WORLD' contains unrivaled emotions and love for fans. The new song 'Thirsty' included in this album is an R&B song that emotionally expresses thirsty feelings the more you watch it, comparing your heart that deepens endlessly towards the other person to a wave. The harmony between aespa's sweet vocals and dreamy track sound stands out. Also, the b-side song 'Til We Meet Again' is an impressive ballad song with a warm acoustic guitar and beautiful string performance harmonized with clear ringtones. In addition, the track video for 'Thirsty', which was released on May 5th on aespa's official YouTube channel, caught the attention of the members as well as the atmosphere of the new song with the emotions of aespa.

aespa’s activities:

aespa's pre-released song 'Welcome to My World' is an alternative pop song with a dreamy guitar riff and magnificent orchestration in the second half. This song not only invites Naevis to REAL WORLD but also invites listeners to aespa's unique music world, 'My World'. 'Spicy' is a dance song with an intense synth bass sound and dynamic beat, and the lyrics contain the charm of a free-spirited aespa. With a new atmosphere that is different from the intense music they have played so far, each member's unique vocals and lively and young energy stand out, so a good response is expected. 'I'm Unhappy', which was pre-released through aespa's first solo concert held in February, is a pop song with a minimal track and chic yet dreamy vocals. It is a song that expresses the message cynically to find true happiness without worrying about what others think, and expresses it with aespa's unique sensibility.

