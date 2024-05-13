aespa takes city by storm with wild powers in cosmic music video for Supernova from first album Armageddon; Watch

aespa has officially released its music video for Supernova on May 13th at 2:30 PM IST. This track is one of the double-title tracks featured on aespa's first full album. The cosmic MV became available at 6 PM KST today, May 13th, across various music platforms. Additionally, the music video was simultaneously released on YouTube's SMTOWN channel, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy aespa's latest offering.

aespa drops Supernova’s music video

The latest track, Supernova, stands out as a dance anthem characterized by its impactful kicks and bass-driven minimalist sound, skillfully crafted by renowned hitmaker KENZIE, who contributed to both the songwriting and composition. With a captivating topline and synth melody combined with the girls' strong vocals, the song exudes an irresistible charm.

Metaphorically, the lyrics depict the opening of a door to another dimension, symbolizing the onset of a significant event and teasing at the expansion of the aespa universe. They express the beginning of an internal explosion in a contemporary tone, capturing aespa's signature and unique metallic allure with finesse.

The Supernova music video serves as a visual embodiment of the album's empowering slogan, "I define myself." It showcases the members as strong characters with a touch of wit, emphasizing magical details as they navigate the city using their supernatural powers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Through seemingly simple scenarios, the video cleverly unveils the true essence of each member, showcasing dynamic and witty characterizations that resonate with the audience. The video cleverly blends cutting-edge AI tech, adding a cool vibe that really sets aespa apart in the crowded K-pop world. Supernova truly stands out with its punchy beats and stripped-down sound, while the lyrics paint a picture of a mind-blowing experience akin to a supernova, symbolizing a profound personal awakening while expanding upon their lore.

Watch the music video below-

More about aespa's Armageddon

On April 22, at midnight KST, aespa made an official announcement regarding their highly anticipated comeback scheduled for next month. The group is set to release their inaugural full-length album, titled Armageddon, on May 27 at 6 PM KST. This album promises to be a musical journey with a total of 10 tracks, among which the second title track, Armageddon, takes center stage as the main MV released on album’s day.

With a diverse selection of genres, the album reflects aespa's versatility and creative skills, highlighting their ability to push boundaries and innovate within the music industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Do you know aespa almost debuted with THESE stage names?