aespa to perform alongside The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Ray and more at Outside Lands Festival 2023

aespa will be on stage at the 'Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival', a large outdoor music festival in the United States.This is the first time for a K-pop group.

Outside Lands Festival:

According to SM Entertainment on the 8th, aespa will be on stage at the festival held at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, USA from August 11 to 13. The Outside Lands Festival has an impressive lineup of 90 artists, food-trucks and games to keep the people interested. It is USA's leading annual outdoor music festival, attracting more than 220,000 spectators each year. Starring Elton John, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, LAUV, and Caesar.

aespa:

This year, besides aespa, Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, and Lana Del Rey were also named. aespa predicted that it would stand out one after another in the North American market this year. From June 9 to 11, aespa will also be the first K-pop group to appear at The Governors Ball Music Festival 2023, a leading outdoor music festival in New York, USA. aespa also took part in their tour in Seoul in February and will continue the second part from Tokyo.

aespa’s activities:

Yesung released Floral Sense (feat. aespa’s Winter). Floral Sense is a song that talks about love like a flower that requires suna and water no matter what the weather is. The lyricism hits the heart along with beautiful instrumental. According to SM Entertainment,the third episode (EP. 3) of the aespa SMCU world view video released called 'Girls (Don't you know I'm a savage)' The story unfolds that aespa, who came to KWANGYA to solve the SYNK OUT incident in which the connection with ae is lost, has a final confrontation with the Black Mamba.

