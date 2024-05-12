aespa is gearing up for their second concert tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE, which will commence in June. However, the group has been facing massive backlash from the fans, especially the Chinese netizens, for holding a show on a particular day, marking a black day for the country. However, SM Entertainment has since announced that they will postpone the date.

aespa postpones Japan concert dates

On May 11, 2024, SM Entertainment announced the confirmation of the Japan concert date. The show was supposed to be held on July 7, 2024, at the Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A in Fukuoka, Japan. However, both the group and the company faced immense backlash over the date selection by the Chinese fans. This particular day is regarded as a mourning day in China as it marks the anniversary of gruesome events that took place during the Japan-Sino War.

The fans of the country considered it disrespectful to organize an event on a day of significant historical importance. Moreover, the group also consists of a Chinese member, Ningning, which caused greater controversy. The member's largest fanbase, CHINA NINGNING BAR, issued a statement mentioning the insensitivity of the company towards the artist and fans. Moreover, SM Entertainment constantly promotes its groups in China, which makes the situation even more outrageous.

However, the company has apologized since then and even postponed the date of the concert. In the statement, the company mentions that they have taken the concerns of the fans into account and are considering a better possible way to conduct the concert without hurting the sentiments of the fans.

More about aespa's comeback and future activities

aespa is all set to make their much-anticipated comeback with the album Armageddon, which will consist of two title tracks, and the first main track, Supernova, will be released on May 13 at 6 PM KST. The album will be released on May 27, 2024, along with the music video for the second title track of the same name.

Furthermore, aespa will hold a worldwide concert tour named SYNK: PARALLEL LINE in 2024 across many cities. The tour will commence in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights. aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members: Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle.