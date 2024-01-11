aespa to release first docu-film aespa: MY First Page; Know release details, where to watch, more

aespa, the dynamic girl group that took the K-pop scene by storm, is gearing up to hit the big screen with their inaugural documentary film, aespa: MY First Page. It is set to grace the screens, with Lotte Cinemas being the exclusive venue for this much-anticipated release in February 2024.

Prepare for an intimate cinematic experience as girl group aespa is gearing up to hit the theaters with their inaugural documentary film, aespa: MY First Page. The film chronicles aespa's remarkable journey from their debut in November 2020 to the present day, offering a candid look into the genuine thoughts and emotions of the group members. Viewers will witness the unfolding of dreams and ambitions, along with the dedication and hard work that goes into creating aespa's mesmerizing performances.

aespa: MY First Page promises to be a must-watch for fans and enthusiasts, providing an exclusive glimpse into the behind-the-scenes aspects of the group's rise to fame. Set to premiere exclusively at Lotte Cinemas in February, this documentary offers a unique opportunity to connect with aespa on a personal level, celebrating their achievements and the challenges faced along the way. Get ready to dive into the captivating world of aespa on the big screen.

aespa’s latest activities

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment's rising powerhouse, aespa, is set to revitalize the iconic Seo Taiji and Boys' track, Regret of the Times, on January 15, 2024, as announced through the agency's official social media channels on January 8. Seo Taiji and Boys are celebrated pioneers who transformed the Korean music scene, and their legendary song, released in 1996, remains an emblematic piece in K-pop history.

Regret of the Times is renowned for its poignant lyrics embodying a spirit of resistance, notably encapsulated in the line hoping for a new world to come. As part of SM Station, the initiative that explores diverse collaborations and music projects, the reworked track will be available digitally on various music platforms from January 15.

aespa, comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, has been a force to be reckoned with since their debut in November 2020 with Black Mamba, breaking records with the highest views for a K-pop group's debut video. Their subsequent releases, including Next Level and the EPs Savage, Girls, and My World, have solidified their global influence. In May 2023, My World achieved remarkable success with 2.1 million sales, ranking as the second best-selling album by a K-pop girl group. The recent release of their fourth mini-album, Drama, in November marked yet another milestone, with aespa achieving three consecutive million-seller openings. The group's continuous success underscores their position as one of the leading forces in the K-pop industry.

