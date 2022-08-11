aespa tops July’s Circle chart with ‘Girls’ by recording THIS number of copies in sales

Congratulations to aespa! The girl group’s agency SM Entertainment shared on August 11 that aespa’s second mini album ‘Girls’ topped the Circle (previously Gaon) chart for the month of July, by recording an immense number of copies in sales.

SM Entertainment stated in a Tweet, “aespa’s second mini album ‘Girls’ sells 1.64M albums, setting a new record for a K-pop girl group! The album also hit #1 on the Circle (formerly Gaon) monthly album chart!” Check out the Tweet, below:

Previously, aespa became a ‘million seller’ group, when ‘Girls’ recorded 1,426,487 copies in sales in the first week since release. This also made aespa the first K-pop girl group to reach this number in sales in just the first week. Prior to this, aespa also garnered 1.61 million stock pre-orders for ‘Girls’, showing their immense popularity.

aespa also debuted at number three on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart (as per the update dated July 17) with ‘Girls’. This made it the SM Entertainment girl group’s first time entering the Top 10 of this chart. Further, aespa joined BLACKPINK and TWICE to become only the third female K-pop artist to have ranked in the Top 3 of the Billboard 200.

After announcing their comeback with ‘Girls’ on July 1 at midnight KST (May 31 at 8:30 pm IST), aespa surprised fans by dropping the song ‘Illusion’ from the album, on the same day. Ahead of their comeback, aespa also delivered a speech (‘Next Generation to the Next Level’) and performed their song ‘Next Level’ at the 2022 High-level Political Forum (HLPF).

On the day of their comeback with ‘Girls’ (July 8), aespa also became only the second K-pop act to be participating in the ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert series, by opening the event.

