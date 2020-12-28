Aespa, TWICE, NCT & more to perform at MBC Music Festival; Girls’ Generation to host the star studded event

Aespa, TWICE, NCT, Stray Kids, TWICE, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and many more will be performing at MBC Music Festival 2020 according to recent reports by Soompi. Scroll down for details.

The 2020 MBC Music Festival recently revealed the list of performers that will grace the star-studded event. According to Soompi, the lineup includes NCT, MAMAMOO, Uhm Jung Hwa, GOT7, ITZY, Stray Kids, TWICE, WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon, Norazo, The Boyz, Second Aunt Kim DaVi (Kim Shin Young), MONSTA X, (G)I-DLE, IZ*ONE, Aespa, Oh My Girl, LOONA, Top 4 of the “People of Trot,” Lim Young Woong, Paul Kim, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. The festival will also feature Park Jin Young and Rain, who will be performing their new track for the first time. In addition, Song Ga In and Henry will get together for a special performance.

Refund Sisters—the chart-topping project group consisting of Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa—were previously confirmed to be performing at the event. However, Lee Hyori will be absent from the festival due to the worsening situation of the pandemic. The remaining three members will still be in attendance. Hosted by Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Jang Sung Kyu, and Kim Seon Ho, the 2020 MBC Music Festival will take place on December 31 at 9 pm Korean Standard Time.

If you missed it, yesterday, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon was in the news for dating VIXX’s Ravi. Joy News 24 initially reported that Taeyeon and Ravi have allegedly been seeing each other for a year. The news outlet said that an insider, close to the duo, opened up and explained that Taeyeon and Ravi were introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance approximately a year ago. The outlet also said that Ravi and Taeyeon were spotted entering Ravi’s house together on Christmas day.

Taeyeon’s agency SM Entertainment said to news outlet Sports Kyunghyang, “They are only close colleagues who work on music together.” But soon after considering all the news going around the two, Ravi’s label GROOVL1N also decided to come forward and put the rumours to rest. According to the website AllKpop, they have confirmed that Ravi and Taeyeon are indeed dating. The label said, “It's true that they're dating. Please do not make any guesses so they can have a good relationship.” SM Entertainment has refusal to the claims and this new statement from Ravi’s label has added to the confusion.

