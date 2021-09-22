aespa unveil ‘Hallucination Quest’ teaser photos for ‘Savage’

aespa is gearing up for a comeback and fans cannot keep calm! On September 23 KST, aespa took to its official Twitter account to share the first version of teaser photos, that is, the 'Hallucination Quest’, for membera Ningning and Winter for their upcoming album ‘Savage’.

Winter looked immensely powerful in her bangs and tied-up hair while wearing an all-black outfit. From small pieces of accessories to long glossy boots, Winter posed looking like a complete model.

Here are the ‘Hallucination Quest’ teaser photos for Winter.

Ningning wasn’t any behind in sweeping fans off their feet in her bold attire. The member wore a black crop top and shorts with green shimmery and fluffy black boots with tied up hair in a loose ponytail looking very beautiful.

Here are the ‘Hallucination Quest’ teaser photos for Ningning.

aespa’s first mini-album ‘Savage’ will be released on October 5 at 6 PM KST(2:30 PM IST) and consist of a total of six songs. Prior to this, the group unveiled the concept clip for the album aswell.

It was also announced recently that the four-member girl group will be performing at the 12th annual Incheon K-Pop Concert alongside other artists including NCT 127, THE BOYZ, formis_9, EVERGLOW, STAYC, ONF, WOODZ, CIX, CRAVITY and EPEX. The concert will take place online on September 25 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST).

The teaser photos for the members Karina and Giselle are yet to be revealed along with further details about the comeback.

ALSO READ: NCT 127, THE BOYZ, aespa and more to perform at the 12th Incheon K pop concert on THIS date

Are you excited for aespa’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.