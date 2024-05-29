aespa has recently made their comeback with a full studio album titled Armageddon along with the music video with the same name. The record has gone on to grab the top spot in the iTunes album chart in the United States. Moreover, it is their first-ever album to achieve that milestone.

On May 28, 2024, it was recorded that aespa’s latest album Armageddon grabbed the top spot in the iTunes U.S. album chart. As soon as its release, the album along with the title track of the same name entered the chart all over the world. Moreover, it marks the girl group’s first album ever to top the chart in the United States along with many other regions.

Apart from the United States, Armageddon has topped the iTunes album chart in 25 regions such as Australia, Canada, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, Brazil, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Uzbekistan, and Chile. Additionally, the album has also topped QQ Music's and KuGou Music's digital album sales charts in China.

More about the album Armageddon and aespa's future activities

Previously, the title track Supernova released on May 13, 2024, along with the music video. The song scoreed a Perfect All-Kill or PAK which is one of the most difficult titles to achieve in the South Korean music industry. Moreover, the album has recorded a total of 1.02 million pre-orders and achieved the million-seller title for the fourth time.

It consists of a total of 10 songs and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

aespa consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

