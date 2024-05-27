Aespa has made their comeback with the first full album in four years, and their fans cannot contain their excitement. MYs (aespa’s fandom name) had been eagerly waiting for the album, which can be clearly seen through the enormous response. Within just 60 minutes of the album’s premiere, the title track, Armageddon, has received a whopping 38,503 unique listeners.

On May 27, 2024, aespa released its much-anticipated full studio album Armageddon along with the music video for the title track of the same name. The record received an overwhelmingly good response from the fans as it managed to secure the highest number of unique listeners on the music streaming platform Melon within the first hour. With a total of 38,503 listeners tuning in, they have become the only K-pop group to achieve that number in 2024.

Furthermore, within just hours after its release, the music video has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube. The song’s addictive chorus, along with the aesthetically pleasing visuals, naturally draws the viewers in. The album has also received a total pre-orders of 1.02 million copies. Previously, they released the album’s first title track, Supernova, on May 13, 2024, which went on to score a Perfect All-Kill or PAK, which is one of the most difficult titles to achieve in the South Korean music industry.

Watch Armageddon music video

More about Armageddon and aespa's future activities

The album Armageddon consists of a total of 10 songs, and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Moreover, the music videos for Long Chat (#♥), Licorice, and Live My Life have also been dropped as pre-releases.

aespa is also gearing up for its second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights. The K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment consists of 4 members: Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle.

