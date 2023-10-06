aespa’s first Japanese track for official BEYBLADE X OST Zoom Zoom OUT

On October 6, the official audio of aespa’s track ZOOM ZOOM for BEYBLADE X was released. The song received lots of love from Beyblade and aespa fans. This was the girls’ first venture into Japanese animation and games and they hit it out of the park on their first try. aespa members include Karina, WInter, Ningning and Giselle.

aespa’s song ZOOM ZOOM released

aespa released their original soundtrack ZOOM ZOOM for BEYBLADE X on October 6. Earlier in September the group had announced about the collaboration on BEYBLADE’s channel and confirmed that they would be doing a track for the Japanese game. This also marks aespa’s first-ever Japanese single. ZOOM ZOOM is the official ending theme song for BEYBLADE X and marks the girls’ 4th original soundtrack. BEYBLADE was originally released in Japan in 1999 and has since taken over the world with its fun spinning tops. The two powerful names came together to create something catchy and fun. ZOOM ZOOM has both amazing vocals and snappy rap parts making the song a super enjoyable listen. The song talks about showing what we have inside and being extraordinary. The lyrics imply that they will be smiling as they win the battles and they are not afraid and are ready to have fun.

aespa’s recent activities

On May 8, aespa came out with their album My World which included six tracks including their pre-release single Welcome to My World and lead single Spicy which trended on the internet. On July 10, it was reported by Billboard that aespa's third mini album, MY WORLD, peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200. On August 18, they released their first English single Better Things. Recently, aespa released the opening theme song We Go for Pokémon Horizons: Liko and Roy's Departure. The group has also entered the Billboard 200 with past mini albums.

