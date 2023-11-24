aespa's Jingle Bell Rock is fun and edgy rendition of classic carol; Watch

aespa released the track Jingle Bell Rock but with their own twist. The festive season is almost here, and the group marked the initiation of the jolly season by unveiling their own version of the classic song. Jingle Bell Rock has been covered by many artists in the past, but the idols added their own flavor and spice to the song. The track is also famous for the performance in the film Mean Girls.

aespa's edgy Jingle Bell Rock

On November 24, aespa dropped their version of the song Jingle Bell Rock. Their rendition of the renowned song is edgier and has a bass drop to it. Their version has a low vibe, similar to hip-hop. aespa's rendition is a fresh take on the traditional Christmas song. It is familiar yet refreshing.

More about aespa

aespa released their 4th EP Drama on November 10. It consists of six tracks, including the lead single, Drama, with a music video. The group showed their dramatic elegance in the video.

Winter recently collaborated with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz for their single NOBODY. The music video was released on November 16, and all three idols displayed their goddess aura.

Karina will appear in an upcoming Netflix game show along with Hyeri, Moving actor Kim Dohoon, John Park, Lee Eun Ji, and Lee Young Jin. The project would be produced by Jeong Jong Yeon, who has previously worked on hit shows like The Genius, Great Escape, Girls' High Mystery Class, and The Society Game.

On May 8, aespa came out with their album My World, which included six tracks, including their pre-release single Welcome to My World and lead single Spicy, which trended online. On July 10, Billboard reported that aespa's third mini album, MY WORLD, peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200. On August 18, they released their first English single, Better Things. Further, in October, they released the opening theme song, We Go for Pokémon Horizons: Liko and Roy's Departure. The group has also entered the Billboard 200 with past mini albums.

