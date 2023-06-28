aespa’s Karina addresses My Hero Academia recommendation controversy; Netizens react

Karina from aespa used social media to address the controversy surrounding her previous recommendation of the popular anime series, My Hero Academia on June 27, 2023. The Japanese show has gained worldwide popularity but is banned in China. Shortly after Karina's recommendation on June 23, she faced a barrage of critical messages from Chinese internet users. Her Instagram comment section was inundated with demands for an apology.

What is the anime controversy?

Karina recently found herself in trouble when she suggested a well-known Japanese anime to her fans. The anime in question was My Hero Academia, which currently enjoys immense popularity in both its animated and manga formats. The reason behind the backlash lies in the fact that My Hero Academia is banned in China due to a chapter released in 2020, where the true identity of a character named Dr. Ujiko was revealed as Maruta Shiga, which carries historical connotations. The term 'maruta' holds offensive historical significance as it was utilized as a codename by Japanese soldiers during World War II to refer to Chinese soldiers who were subjected to inhumane experiments.

She later addressed the situation, clarifying her perspective. She expressed her unawareness of the controversy surrounding the recommended anime and emphasized that she had no malicious intent when sharing her recommendation. Karina acknowledged the need for greater caution in the future and assured fans that she would be more diligent in sharing accurate information.

Karina’s fans got her back

Following the influx of critical comments on aespa Karina's Instagram account, her fans rallied in her defense. Supporters raised several points of contention, highlighting that Karina faced an unusually high level of backlash compared to other K-pop idols. Additionally, they argued that the controversial name 'maruta' does not appear in the anime (the televised animation) but solely in the manga (the comic).

