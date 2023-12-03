aespa's Karina and Giselle's professionalism on MMA 2023 stage earns praise from fans; SEE

aespa, SHINee, NewJeans, NCT Dream and various artists performed at the MelOn Music Awards 2023 held on December 1. aespa not only got nominated in seven categories, but they also displayed their skills and talent on stage with their powerful act. The girl group handled a stage accident with grace and professionalism. Here is what happened.

aespa's Karina and Giselle show competence on stage

On December 1 at the MelOn Music Awards, aespa gave a banger performance on stage. As they performed, members Karina and Giselle showed their professionalism. While the group was performing, the members were on the lift which was supposed to put them up on stage. But due to a lag, Karina and Giselle realized that they wouldn't make it in time to catch up with the dancers who were already on the stage. The two brave members climbed up on the stage and performed to their song perfectly without missing a beat.

aespa's recent activities

aespa dropped their rendition of the classic carol Jingle Bell Rock on November 24. They gave the song an edgier twist with their signature style.

The group made it on the list of the Most Influential Women of 2023 by The Financial Times.

On November 10, aespa released their 4th EP Drama which consists of six tracks, including the lead single, Drama, with a music video. The group showed their dramatic elegance in the video.

Winter recently collaborated with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz for their single NOBODY. The music video was released on November 16, and all three idols displayed their goddess aura.

Karina will appear in an upcoming Netflix game show along with Hyeri, Moving actor Kim Dohoon, John Park, Lee Eun Ji, and Lee Young Jin. The project would be produced by Jeong Jong Yeon, who has previously worked on hit shows like The Genius, Great Escape, Girls' High Mystery Class, and The Society Game.

On July 10, Billboard reported that aespa's third mini album, MY WORLD, peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200. On August 18, they released their first English single, Better Things. Further, in October, they released the opening theme song, We Go for Pokémon Horizons: Liko and Roy's Departure. The group has also entered the Billboard 200 with past mini albums.

