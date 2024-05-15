aespa’s Karina and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung are most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far; Know top 50

aespa’s Karina becomes the most searched female K-pop idol on YouTube in 2024 so far followed by IVE’s Jang Wonyoung on the second spot. Check the top 50.

aespa's Karina (SM Entertainment), IVE's Jang Wonyoung (STARSHIP Entertainment)
K-pop idols are international icons who garner an immense fan following all over the world. Not long ago, a Korean online forum revealed the 50 most-searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in Korea in 2024 so far. 

Taking the top spot was the mesmerizing Karina of aespa which comes as not that big of a surprise given her immense popularity. Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung triumphantly was seen at the second spot. 

Top 5 most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far: aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, and more

Taking the top 5 spots on the list of most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube were the leading ladies of K-pop in Korea in 2024 so far. 

aespa’s Karina took the number 1 spot, aespa recently dropped their pre release track from their debut full album Armageddon on May 13, 2024. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung triumphantly swept off the top second spot on the list. 

Taking the third spot was Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation. On fourth was none other than the fashion and K-pop idol Jennie of BLACKPINK. Finally, in the fifth spot was Yujin of IVE. Consequently, two spots in the top 5 were taken by members of IVE. 

Check who all made it to the top 50 most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far

  1. aespa’s Karina
  2. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung 
  3. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon 
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie 
  5. IVE’s Yujin
  6. Winter (aespa)
  7. Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM
  8. Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM 
  9. Minji (NewJeans)
  10. Hanni (NewJeans)
  11. Haewon of NMIXX
  12. Jisoo of BLACKPINK
  13. Moka of ILLIT 
  14. Miyeon of (G)I-DLE
  15. Kazuha of LE SSERAFIM 
  16. Sullyoon (NMIXX)
  17. Natty of KISS OF LIFE
  18. Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM
  19. Nayeon (TWICE)
  20. Haerin (NewJeans) 
  21. Sakura of LE SSERAFIM
  22. Ahyeon (BABYMONSTER)
  23. Rosé of BLACKPINK
  24. Leeseo (IVE)
  25. Seulgi (Red Velvet)
  26. Wendy (Red Velvet)
  27. Yuqi of (G)I-DLE
  28. Yuna (ITZY) 
  29. Shuhua of (G)I-DLE 
  30. Wonhee of ILLIT
  31. Soyeon of (G)I-DLE
  32. Liz of IVE
  33. Lisa of BLACKPINK
  34. NingNing (aespa)
  35. Danielle (NewJeans)
  36. Rami of BABYMONSTER
  37. Sana (TWICE)
  38. Joy (Red Velvet) 
  39. Irene (Red Velvet)
  40. Gaeul (IVE) 
  41. Minnie of (G)I-DLE
  42. Jiwoo (NMIXX)
  43. Giselle (aespa)
  44. Kyujin (NMIXX) 
  45. Minju (ILLIT)
  46. Hyein of NewJeans
  47. Lily (NMIXX)
  48. Bae (NMIXX), 
  49. Rei (IVE), 
  50. Belle of KISS OF LIFE

