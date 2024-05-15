aespa’s Karina and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung are most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far; Know top 50

K-pop idols are international icons who garner an immense fan following all over the world. Not long ago, a Korean online forum revealed the 50 most-searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in Korea in 2024 so far.

Taking the top spot was the mesmerizing Karina of aespa which comes as not that big of a surprise given her immense popularity. Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung triumphantly was seen at the second spot.

Taking the top 5 spots on the list of most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube were the leading ladies of K-pop in Korea in 2024 so far.

aespa’s Karina took the number 1 spot, aespa recently dropped their pre release track from their debut full album Armageddon on May 13, 2024. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung triumphantly swept off the top second spot on the list.

Taking the third spot was Taeyeon of Girls' Generation. On fourth was none other than the fashion and K-pop idol Jennie of BLACKPINK. Finally, in the fifth spot was Yujin of IVE. Consequently, two spots in the top 5 were taken by members of IVE.

Check who all made it to the top 50 most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far

aespa’s Karina IVE’s Jang Wonyoung Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jennie IVE’s Yujin Winter (aespa) Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM Minji (NewJeans) Hanni (NewJeans) Haewon of NMIXX Jisoo of BLACKPINK Moka of ILLIT Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Kazuha of LE SSERAFIM Sullyoon (NMIXX) Natty of KISS OF LIFE Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM Nayeon (TWICE) Haerin (NewJeans) Sakura of LE SSERAFIM Ahyeon (BABYMONSTER) Rosé of BLACKPINK Leeseo (IVE) Seulgi (Red Velvet) Wendy (Red Velvet) Yuqi of (G)I-DLE Yuna (ITZY) Shuhua of (G)I-DLE Wonhee of ILLIT Soyeon of (G)I-DLE Liz of IVE Lisa of BLACKPINK NingNing (aespa) Danielle (NewJeans) Rami of BABYMONSTER Sana (TWICE) Joy (Red Velvet) Irene (Red Velvet) Gaeul (IVE) Minnie of (G)I-DLE Jiwoo (NMIXX) Giselle (aespa) Kyujin (NMIXX) Minju (ILLIT) Hyein of NewJeans Lily (NMIXX) Bae (NMIXX), Rei (IVE), Belle of KISS OF LIFE

