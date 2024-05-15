aespa’s Karina and IVE’s Jang Wonyoung are most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far; Know top 50
aespa’s Karina becomes the most searched female K-pop idol on YouTube in 2024 so far followed by IVE’s Jang Wonyoung on the second spot. Check the top 50.
K-pop idols are international icons who garner an immense fan following all over the world. Not long ago, a Korean online forum revealed the 50 most-searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in Korea in 2024 so far.
Taking the top spot was the mesmerizing Karina of aespa which comes as not that big of a surprise given her immense popularity. Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung triumphantly was seen at the second spot.
Top 5 most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far: aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Wonyoung, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, and more
Taking the top 5 spots on the list of most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube were the leading ladies of K-pop in Korea in 2024 so far.
aespa’s Karina took the number 1 spot, aespa recently dropped their pre release track from their debut full album Armageddon on May 13, 2024. IVE’s Jang Wonyoung triumphantly swept off the top second spot on the list.
Taking the third spot was Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation. On fourth was none other than the fashion and K-pop idol Jennie of BLACKPINK. Finally, in the fifth spot was Yujin of IVE. Consequently, two spots in the top 5 were taken by members of IVE.
Check who all made it to the top 50 most searched female K-pop idols on YouTube in 2024 so far
- aespa’s Karina
- IVE’s Jang Wonyoung
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- BLACKPINK’s Jennie
- IVE’s Yujin
- Winter (aespa)
- Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM
- Eunchae of LE SSERAFIM
- Minji (NewJeans)
- Hanni (NewJeans)
- Haewon of NMIXX
- Jisoo of BLACKPINK
- Moka of ILLIT
- Miyeon of (G)I-DLE
- Kazuha of LE SSERAFIM
- Sullyoon (NMIXX)
- Natty of KISS OF LIFE
- Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM
- Nayeon (TWICE)
- Haerin (NewJeans)
- Sakura of LE SSERAFIM
- Ahyeon (BABYMONSTER)
- Rosé of BLACKPINK
- Leeseo (IVE)
- Seulgi (Red Velvet)
- Wendy (Red Velvet)
- Yuqi of (G)I-DLE
- Yuna (ITZY)
- Shuhua of (G)I-DLE
- Wonhee of ILLIT
- Soyeon of (G)I-DLE
- Liz of IVE
- Lisa of BLACKPINK
- NingNing (aespa)
- Danielle (NewJeans)
- Rami of BABYMONSTER
- Sana (TWICE)
- Joy (Red Velvet)
- Irene (Red Velvet)
- Gaeul (IVE)
- Minnie of (G)I-DLE
- Jiwoo (NMIXX)
- Giselle (aespa)
- Kyujin (NMIXX)
- Minju (ILLIT)
- Hyein of NewJeans
- Lily (NMIXX)
- Bae (NMIXX),
- Rei (IVE),
- Belle of KISS OF LIFE
