aespa's Karina leads Brand Reputation Rankings for June; BLACKPINK's Jennie cements her spot at number 2

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members! Read on to find out.

Well, it seems aespa's rising popularity and reverence is 'Next Level' indeed! The talented and gorgeous Gen 4 girl group's latest release Next Level, surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.The music video was released on May 17 at 6 pm KST, meaning that it took just about a month and two days to achieve this milestone. This is a new personal record for aespa as their second and fastest music video to hit the mark. Their debut music video Black Mamba currently holds the record for fastest K-pop group debut MV to reach 100 million views.

Now, the girls have added another feather in their cap. According to The Korean Business Research Institute, aespa’s Karina rose to the top of this month’s list with a total score of 3,668,577 for June. This marks a staggering 331.13 percent increase in her brand reputation index since May. High-ranking phrases in Karina’s keyword analysis included 'Next Level,' 'teaser,' and 'singing ability,' emphasizing her amazing singing prowess and the group's latest release. While her highest-ranking related terms included 'appear,' 'release,' and 'thankful.' The idol’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 70.20 percent positive reactions. All the members of aespa ranked in the top 10 rankings of the list. Winter and Giselle at number 4 and 5, while Ningning came in at number 7.

BLACKPINK's talented rapper Jennie cemented her place in the second spot with a brand reputation index of 3,621,009, marking a modest 8.45 percent rise in her score since May. All the members of BLACKPINK ranked in the top 30 spots with Rosé ranking at number 10, Jisoo at number 19 and Lisa at number 28. BLACKPINK is currently prepping for their fifth debut anniversary celebrations with the release of their special album, BLACKPINK The Movie.

