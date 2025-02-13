aespa's Karina to feature in G-Dragon's music video for Ubermensch comeback? Here's what we know

BIGBANG's G-Dragon is currently busy with the preparation of his solo comeback with Übermensch album, slated to release on February 25, 2025. It features eight dynamic tracks, and aespa's Karina has collaborated with him in one of them, as per South Korean media outlet, Maeil Business Newspaper's February 13 report. G-Dragon's agency, Galaxy Corporation, briefly reacted to the report on the same day.

Karina will reportedly be seen in one of the music videos of G-Dragon's third full-length album, Übermensch. However, her agency, SM Entertainment, has yet to comment on the speculation. G-Dragon's agency was also approached by K-media with the same inquisition and they neither confirmed nor denied the rumour. A Galaxy Corporation representative said, "We cannot confirm anything regarding Karina's appearance in a music video."

The neutral remarks have increased fans' expectations of the collaboration news being true and they are looking forward to seeing two talented artists from different generations create music together. Expectations from G-Dragon's Übermensch are high as its pre-release tracks Power and Home Sweet Home, released in October and November last year, respectively. Übermensch will be his first solo studio album release in 11 years and 5 months, following 2013’s COUP D’ETAT.

Besides the two pre-release singles, the other energetic tracks of the album includes Too Bad, Drama, IBELONGIIU, Take Me, Bonamana and Gyro-Drop. Each of them has a different vibe and includes his unique touch. Following the album being dropped, the BIGBANG member will embark on a solo world tour in March, titled G-DRAGON WORLD TOUR Übermensch. With news surrounding the upcoming album already generating buzz, the speculation of Karina's contribution in it has heightened fans' excitement.

Karina has impressed fans and viewers in every comeback of her group aespa. Debuting, alongwith the other members of the girl group, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning, she has solidified her position as a fourth gen ace. The group is currently making headlines as they are to be honoured at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards with the title of the Group of the Year.