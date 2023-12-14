aespa’s Karina, Winter and RIIZE’s Wonbin, Shotaro are set to collaborate at 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

aespa and RIIZE, SM Entertainment's labelmates are set to unveil their first official collaboration at the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival this weekend. aespa, a South Korean girl group under SM Entertainment, consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning.

RIIZE, the latest addition to SM Entertainment's 2023 debut lineup, is a fresh face in the K-pop scene with members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. Unfortunately, member Seunghan is currently on indefinite hiatus.

aespa and RIIZE to perform together

In an exclusive collaboration themed Winter with K(arina)-B(in)-S(hotaro), aespa's Karina and Winter will join forces with RIIZE's Wonbin and Shotaro for a dazzling performance. This special stage is set to captivate audiences at the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival taking place this weekend.

The 2023 Music Bank Global Festival is set to unfold in two exciting parts. The first segment will feature live performances from KBS Hall in Korea, hosted by MCs Rowoon and IVE's Wonyoung. Meanwhile, the second part promises incredible performances from the Belluna Dome in Saitama, Japan, with MCs Rowoon, Go Min Si, and Lee Young Ji taking the stage.Don't miss out on over 240 minutes of K-Pop festivities this weekend, starting on December 15 at 8:30 PM KST, 5:00 PM IST.

More about aespa

At the MelOn Music Awards 2023 held on December 1, a star-studded lineup, including aespa, SHINee, NewJeans, NCT Dream, and various artists, graced the stage with mesmerizing performances. aespa, not only nominated in seven categories, showcased their exceptional skills and talent through a powerful act.

Adding to their recent achievements, aespa unveiled their rendition of the classic carol Jingle Bell Rock on November 24, infusing the timeless tune with their distinctive and edgy style.The group further solidified their influence by earning a spot on The Financial Times' list of the Most Influential Women of 2023.

On November 10, aespa treated fans to their 4th EP titled Drama, featuring six tracks, including the lead single of the same name. The accompanying music video for Drama highlighted the group's dramatic elegance, showcasing their continued evolution in the music industry and artistic prowess.

