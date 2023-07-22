aespa’s latest album MY WORLD remains on Billboard 200 for 2 consecutive weeks

aespa’s new album MY WORLD remains on Billboard 200 for the second week at no. 61, the highest ranking for the group during second week rankings. Earlier, the album debuted on Billboard 200 at no. 9. Since it was released later in the US, the album has been receiving love and popularity later than when it did during its release in South Korea but they still remain on the charts, showing their popularity! The album is also at no. 2 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, no. 3 on Tastemakers Album chart and no. 4 on Top Album Sales as well as Top Current Album sales chart. aespa also ranked no. 46 on Artist 100 and their title track Spicy remained on Billboard’s Global (Excluding US) chart at no. 108.

aespa’s new album MY WORLD ranking on various Billboard charts:

Previously, aespa entered the main 10 for the second continuous week following the past mini album 'Girls' (2022), which positioned third on the 'Billboard 200'. The first mini album, Savage, came in 20th place on the chart in 2021. aespa, who debuted in November 2020, is a K-pop girl group that shared two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the shortest time. MY WORLD set another standard for the K-pop group in this category with 1.69 million albums sold in the first week post release. The worldview that aespa, who advocated for a girl group that exists in two distinct worlds, returned to reality from a virtual world is embodied in this album. The title track 'Spicy' likewise topped various domestic (Korean) music charts.

aespa’s activities:

aespa will focus on the North American market with full power soon. Beginning with Los Angeles (LA) on August 13, they will open their world tour 'SYNK: HYPER LINE' in eight US cities, including Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, getting the American fans excited to see their favorite idols perform their songs on-stage soon!

