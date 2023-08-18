aespa's new music video for Better Things gives off mysterious vibes; WATCH

aespa on 18 August KST released their much-anticipated comeback Better Things. This song is their English language single released only a few months after their last mini album MY WORLD. The teaser for the song was released on 16 August creating much hype for the song followed by its final release on Friday.

aespa’s Better Things music video is out

The music video for Better Things takes the aespa girls on a mysterious adventure, while the chorus echoes the lines “I've got better things to do with my time, Better things to do with my time, To do with my time than you.” These lyrics imbue the song with a chilled, laid-back vibe. The track features a minimalistic, up-tempo dance sound accompanied by rhythmic percussion elements.

The music video showcases mystical elements as the girls embark on an adventure, exploring a mysterious realm while singing the song's lyrics. The track presents a captivating blend of mystery, as depicted in the music video, and refreshing energy, evident in the upbeat lyrics and music. The video commences with the members idly seated at home, where a magical and peculiar fish starts floating around their residence. The fish emerges from their ae-studded device, previously featured in the Better Things sitcom series. Eventually, the fish's journey leads it into the fridge, triggering a transformation that transports the girls to a magical realm. In this otherworldly domain, they encounter peculiar creatures and a mystical environment.

Additionally, the song is accompanied by a choreography that complements its energetic and vibrant vibes, making it a perfect addition to the summer season.

Check out the official music video here-

aespa recent activities

On August 4th, a teaser snippet of the song Better Things by aespa was released on the social media app TikTok as a promotional spoiler. In the snippet, the members are seen dancing to the song's chorus on the set of the official music video. Additionally, aespa launched a 3-episode web series sitcom to promote the single. The show garnered a positive response from fans, who appreciated the chemistry between the aespa members. This web series served as an official promotion for the song, and some of its elements even made their way into the music video.

aespa will also perform the opening theme song for the Korean release of Pokémon Horizons: Liko and Roy's Departure, scheduled to premiere on August 23 at 7 PM KST. Additionally, they have commenced their world tour, beginning with the US leg in Los Angeles. On August 13th, aespa launched the US leg of their highly-anticipated aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK : HYPER LINE. During this event, they also performed a live debut of their upcoming English single, Better Things, ahead of its official release on worldwide platforms.

