aespa’s Ningning reveals briefly losing eyesight in one eye, netizens react

aespa member Ningning recently did an interview with Vogue China where she did a ‘What’s in my bag?’ segment. While revealing the items in her bag one by one, Ningning spoke at length about the presence of eyedrops in her bag. She revealed that since her eyesight is not too good, she carries eye drops in her bag to avoid dry eyes. She also added that she had to undergo surgery as a child owing to her weak eyesight and that she still can barely see from that eye. The revelation took the internet by storm. Fans were left flabbergasted by Ningning’s confession and praised her for the amount of effort and practice that must have gone into her performances so far.

aespa’s Ningning

Born in Harbin, hina, Ningning is a K-pop idol and a member of SM Entertainment's girl group aespa. She debuted alongside group members Karina, Giselle and Winter on November 17, 2020. Ningning is aespa’s vocalist and is admired by fans for her unique, husky voice. Prior to her debut as a member of aespa, Ningning was an SM trainee for 4 years. Last year, aespa member Ningning teamed up with fellow member Winter for ‘Our Blues’ OST ‘Once Again’.

aespa was SM Entertainment’s first girl group since Red Velvet and its debut was therefore highly-anticipated. Their debut single ‘Black Mamba’ rewarded the group with the New Artist of the Year Award at the Circle Chart Music Awards. The group’s superhit single ‘Next Level’ lived up to its name and skyrocketed aespa’s fame as a group. The song was a loud, energetic amalgam of different genres of music and was loved by listeners for the same. The song was a huge commercial and critical success and went on to become aespa’s second glorious entry to Billboard’s Top 200.

In a recent update about the group, it was revealed that aespa will finally be making its much-awaited comeback. While the group had initially planned on making its comeback in February this year, several managerial complexities prevented them from doing so. The group however did hold a successful concert in South Korea’s Seoul. The show was a huge success and positively contributed to fans’ excitement vis-a-vis their comeback.

