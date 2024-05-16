aespa's pre-recording gets canceled as fire erupts at M! Countdown set; Winter to sit out schedules due to health issues

A minor fire incident occurred at the M! Countdown set just before aespa's pre-recording. As a precautionary measure, Winter will be sitting out the remainder of today's schedules to prevent the reoccurrence of her pneumothorax symptoms.

JoyNews24 reported that the pre-recording stage for aespa's appearance on M! Countdown has been canceled due to a fire outbreak at the CJ ENM filming studio. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

However, later on the same day, May 16 KST, SM Entertainment issued a statement regarding aespa's scheduled appearance on Mnet's M! Countdown. The label explained that earlier in the day, a problem occurred with the pre-recording set, and subsequently, Winter exhibited signs of poor health. Therefore, it has been decided that she requires rest. As a result, only Karina, Giselle, and Ningning will participate in the M! Countdown live broadcast. Winter's involvement in future activities will depend on her recovery progress.

On the morning of May 16 KST, aespa participated in a pre-recording at the CJ ENM Studio for their upcoming appearance on M! Countdown. Following the first pre-recording session, a small fire broke out just before the group's second pre-recording, resulting in a delay. Given Winter's recent surgery for pneumothorax in April, she will be taking a rest for the remainder of the day to prevent the reoccurrence of symptoms, as pneumothorax can easily reoccur. Consequently, Karina, Giselle, and Ningning will represent the group during the live recording later today.

aespa’s recent activities

aespa's highly anticipated first full album, Armageddon, is set to be released on May 27. The group recently unveiled the music video for the first title track, Supernova, on May 13, 2024. This album will feature a total of 10 songs, including two title tracks.

The second title track, Armageddon, which shares its name with the album, will also be released on May 27, 2024, alongside the album itself. In addition to the title tracks, the album will include songs such as Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated album from aespa.

