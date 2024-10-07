aespa's solo tracks to be released as part of Special Digital Single: SYNK : PARALLEL LINE on October 9

aespa announced the release of their Special Digital Single: SYNK : PARALLEL LINE. The upcoming release will include solo tracks of all four members. The group will also be making a comeback on October 21 with Whiplash. The teasers have given a glimpse of the futuristic theme raising anticipation for their upcoming release.

On October 7, it was announced that aespa would be releasing their Special Digital Single: SYNK : PARALLEL LINE on October 9. The digital single will include solo tracks of all four members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The special will be released on various music platforms.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release as the members have given mesmerizing performances on their solos prior to the release. Karina would be releasing her hip-hop dance track UP, Giselle her R&B song Dopamine, Ningning her R&B dance track Bored! and Winter her EDM song Spark.

aespa took home the Grand Prize, Listerner's Choice and Artist of the Year at the 2024 The Fact Music Awards. The group made their debut in 2020 with their single Black Mamba. They consist of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They are known for their innovative concept of blending virtual and real-world personas, aespa gained fame with hits like Black Mamba and Next Level which showcase their futuristic and energetic music. Their songs combine genres across EDM, hip-hop and pop.

Advertisement

Their latest release was earlier this year in May with Armageddon and Supernova. These tracks propelled their popularity even further. aespa also has a unique storyline where each member is linked with an AI avatar, creating a futuristic narrative that explores the convergence of the digital and physical worlds.

ALSO READ: ‘Fun to go light again’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuts new hair color hinting at solo comeback prep; PICS