aespa’s Supernova sets record as first K-pop group song to be played at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW launch

aespa’s first studio album Armageddon is soaring high on all music platforms. Amid the popularity, its pre-release track Supernova is all set to script history for the four-piece group. According to the latest reports, the song has been selected to be played at Dubai’s water entertainment show launch.

On Juen 14, Korean media outlets reported that aespa’s Supernova will make its debut as the background music at Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW. This popular water entertainment show is scheduled to be inaugurated today June 14, when the aespa song will create history as the first K-pop girl group song to achieve the feat.

At the same time, the song also becomes the second K-pop track overall to be selected as the BGM of this show. In 2022, EXO member Suho’s solo track Hurdle garnered quite the attention after being played at the IMAGINE SHOW launch.

More about aespa's latest studio album Armageddon and its pre-release Supernova

Released on May 13, 2024, Supernova serves as the pre-release track for aespa’s latest full-length studio album Armageddon. This album was released on May 27 and has nine more songs including the titular, Mine, BAHAMA, Licorice, Set The Tone, Melody, Long Chat, Live My Life, and Prologue.

More about aespa

aespa is a talented girl group formed by SM Entertainment, a leading entertainment agency known for launching Girls’ Generation, EXO, Red Velvet, and more popular K-pop groups. In 2020, aespa marked their highly-anticipated debut with four members Karina, Winter, NingNing, and Giselle.

In 2022, aespa took over the Coachella stage as part of 88rising’s Head in the Cloud Foerver segment. Since then, the group has been constantly proving their worth in the competitive realm of K-pop. This latest news of the Dubai show only adds to their long list of achievements.

More about Dubai's IMAGINE SHOW

Dubai’s IMAGINE SHOW was first launched in 2016 and since then it has craved its name into the Guinness World Records as the largest water screen projection and permanent projection mapping.

Adorned with more than 70 color projectors, lasers, LED Lights, and drones, it features a fountain show with music that offers a specialty 360-degree panoramic view. This view can be enjoyed from the Dubai Canal to the nearby building’s exterior.

Held in Dubai Festival City Mall, IMAGINE SHOW is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the region.

