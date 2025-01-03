aespa’s Whiplash music video surpasses 100 million views on YouTube; it's their 10th MV to do so

aespa made their comeback with the fifth mini-album Whiplash in October 2024 and instantly went viral in the K-pop community. The music video for the title track of the same name has managed to garner a total of 100 million views on YouTube. Moreover, it is the 10th music video from the group that achieved this phenomenal milestone.

On January 1, 2024, aespa’s track Whiplash accumulated 100 million views following its release. The song achieved this milestone after 2 months and 1 week after its initial release. Furthermore, Whiplash is now aespa’s one of the 10 music videos to join the 100 million club following Next Level, Girls, Black Mamba, Savage, Dreams Come True, Spicy, Drama, Supernova, and Armageddon.

Whiplash is aespa’s 5th mini album, which consists of a total of 6 songs, including the main song of the same name. The B-side tracks include Kill It; Flights, Not Feelings; Pink Hoodie; Flowers; and Just Another Girl. The album surpassed 900k album sales within just a week of its release.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success.

The group released their full album Armageddon, which included two title tracks: Supernova and Armageddon. Supernova topped all the local charts in the South Korean music industry, including Melon, Flo, Genie, Vibe, Bugs, and YouTube, which ultimately gave them another Perfect All-Kill under their belt. It consists of a total of 10 songs, and apart from the title tracks, the B-side tracks include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they performed across many cities and countries. The tour kicked off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they performed for two nights. It is expected that the group will be performing songs from the upcoming album during the concert as well.

