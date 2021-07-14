aespa's Winter & NCT's Sungchan feature in Kangta's 'Free To Fly 2021' remake MV for SM Remastering Project

Kangta has dropped his music video for 'Free to Fly 2021'. Read on to find out.

It is officially new music Wednesday! Kangta has released the official remake of his group H.O.T.’s 'Free To Fly' for their 25th anniversary today starring NCT's Sungchan and aespa's Winter. In addition to the song being sung with a fresh voice, the music video has also been remastered through the SM Remastering Project.

In the remastered music video, we can see NCT's Sungchan and aespa's Winter float into the future as they get transported into a futuristic world. 'Free To Fly 2021' is the remake of H.O.T's 2017 track 'Free to Fly'. The 'remastered' music video is a part of the SM Remastering Project where the label aims to remaster over 300 of the company’s older music videos by Gen 1 and Gen 2 groups and upgrade them to higher quality audio and video. If the music video is anything to go by, the SM Remastering Project is already a winner!

You can watch the music video below:

Meanwhile, aespa is all set to premiere a special performance of 'Next Level' for the launch of the MOBA game 'Eternal Return: Black Survival' on 'Kakao Games'! They released the teaser video on YouTube and revealed the game release date and details on how to pre-order. aespa will premiere the special performance version of 'Next Level' on July 22. Besides that, SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man hinted at a possible Hollywood style film based on aespa's universe 'KWANGYA'! Stay tuned for more updates.

You can check out the teaser below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: aespa dominates Girl Group Brand Reputation rankings yet again; Brave Girls maintain their spot at number 2

Did you like the new MV? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×