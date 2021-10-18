aespa's Winter TOPS October girl group member Brand Reputation Rankings; BLACKPINK's Jennie ranks second

aespa’s Winter topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,889,780, marking a 72.21 percent rise in her score since September. BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,273,660 for the month, while her bandmate Lisa came in at a close third with a total index of 3,212,231.

The high-ranking phrases in aespa's Winter's keyword analysis included 'YouTube,' 'Kwangya’s daughter,' and 'Savage', while her highest-ranking related terms included 'chic,' 'powerful,' and 'appear.' All these keywords resonate perfectly with aespa's recent powerful comeback with 'Savage'. Winter’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 81.98 percent positive reactions. After BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa take the second and third spots, aespa swept the next three spots on the list, with Karina, Giselle, and Ningning claiming fourth, fifth, and sixth places respectively.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo ranked seventh, Red Velvet's Joy ranked eighth, MAMAMOO's Hwasa ranked ninth and LOONA's Chuu took the tenth spot.

Also, aespa's Winter becomes the third-fourth Gen Girl group member to reach number 1 on Brand reputation ranking. Earlier this year in June, Karina peaked at number 1, marking the first time an aespa member topped the chart, the start to their consistent presence on top of the list. She also held the title for July, becoming the first 4th gen girl group member to stay at number 1 for two consecutive months!

