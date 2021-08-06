‘Affection’: Fire breakout, halt in filming and cast update in drama starring SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin

A myriad of updates are in store for the upcoming historical drama ‘Affection’. On August 5 around 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST), a fire broke out on the sets of the drama. The shooting was taking place at the Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Authorities were informed and in about 20 minutes, it was extinguished by the firefighters.

On 6 August, a representative of KBS2 confirmed the incident and said, “There was a fire while we were filming at the Korean Folk Village yesterday (August 5). A member of the filming team saw the fire and was treated for burns while extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. We are waiting for the results.” Owing to this, the filming was cancelled as revealed by the representative. Further information is awaited.

In other news, talented actor Lee Il Hwa has been confirmed as a cast member for the drama. She will return to a historical drama after 7 years as her last similar project, ‘Jeong Do Jeon’ was released in 2014. In ‘Affection’, she will be playing the role of Great Queen Dowager.

‘Affection’ (literal title) is an upcoming historical drama series based on the popular Korean comic ‘Yeonmo’. The drama has cast SF9’s Rowoon, Park Eun Bin, Nam Yoon Su, VICTON’s Byungchan, DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Yoon Kyung and Bae Soo Bin. It will depict the story of a princess who will take the place of her twin brother in the palace to protect her identity. Park Eun Bin will play the role of the princess who has to act cold in order to stay hidden. Rowoon will take up the role of her teacher who she develops feelings for.

‘Affection’ is set to release in the latter part of this year.

