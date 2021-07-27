‘Affection’, starring Park Eun Bin and Ro Woon on alert as supporting cast tests Covid positive

Ahead of its release in the second half of 2021, the shooting site for drama ‘Affection’ starring Park Eun-bin, Ro Woon, Nam Yoon Soo, Choi Byung Chan and Bae Yoon Kyoung has come under the risk of spreading Covid-19 infection as an assisting actor was found to be Covid positive on 26 July. The result came after the actor participated in the iMBC coverage for the filming of the drama on 24 July. The production team tried to keep the situation under control by immediately informing the actors, field officials and staff about the detected case.

The news is extremely unfortunate but not surprising, considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases in South Korea. The shooting of the Netflix original series ‘The Sound of Magic’ was also recently brought to a break as the beloved actor ‘Lee Dong Wook’ was found to be positive of the virus. This was followed by the testing of the entire shooting team and the cast of the drama.

The KBS2 drama, ‘Affection’, is a historic series that revolves around two royal twins, a girl and a boy. The girl, Lee Hwi, is at first, abandoned solely because of her gender. However, she has to disguise herself as a man due to her brother’s demise and take care of the throne. The drama is highly anticipated by a lot of people who have an interest in the genre, but the Covid-19 concerns revolving around the cast is likely to slow down the schedule causing a delay.

We only hope for a speedy recovery of the actor and the safety of all the people involved with the shooting of the series.

What do you think about the current Covid-19 situation in South Korea? Let us know in the comments below.