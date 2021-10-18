After BTS and TXT, who’s next? BIGHIT MUSIC announces audition for upcoming boy group

BTS personally announce the start of the online application of BIGHIT MUSIC’s 2021 global audition named, Play Your Music. Male aspirants born after 2002 can register themselves on the official website of the auditions. The categories have been stated as vocals, rap, dance, and producing for an application period of October 18 to December 20, 2021.

The South Korean boy group that has taken the world by storm is welcoming you to become a part of their family. Between October 18, 2021 (Mon) and December 20, 2021 (Mon) KST, any male candidate regardless of their nationality or residence can apply for BIGHIT MUSIC’s 2021 global audition program.

As the participants can apply online, they will need to film a video of themselves performing one of the four regions of talent including vocals, rap, dance and producing. The BTS members highlighted their own stories of entering the group through these auditions and have asked others like them to positively respond to the opportunity.

A chance to be labelmates with the likes of BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the two groups that have made quite the name for themselves in the Korean music industry, this is an audition that can change the life of the K-pop idol aspirants if they successfully debut in BIGHIT MUSIC’s upcoming boy group.

The possibility to enter with one’s production skills is a refreshing take on the usual categories that only focus on the on-stage talents.

Will you apply to be a part of the next famous boy group?

