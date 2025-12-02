After BTS’ HYBE and G-Dragon’s Galaxy Corp, TWICE and Stray Kids’ JYP Ent to enter India? Here’s what we know

JYP Entertainment, one of the biggest K-pop entertainment agencies in the world, may soon be heading to India! According to a report from The Korea Herald, the South Korean media giant is eyeing the 1.4 billion market in India next. Previously, HYBE, home to Grammy-nominated act BTS, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more famed K-pop acts, launched its fifth overseas branch in Mumbai. If the JY Park-founded company also confirms its standing in the country, it would become the second major label to do so.

What are the plans by JYP Entertainment to enter India?

According to the report, an industry source shared, “JYP Entertainment is preparing to open its office in India to target the local music market. The exact location or timeline has not been decided, but the timing seems right as K-pop’s popularity continues to rise among younger generations in India.” However, the agency itself has not confirmed so, instead saying that they’re unaware of any such plans.

India would be fourth in the management label’s international functions following its operations in the United States, Japan, and China. The popularity of JYP Entertainment groups, including TWICE and Stray Kids, is as high as ever, with the latter even seeking inspiration from Indian music for one of its recent releases.

Previously, G-Dragon’s company, Galaxy Corporation, was rumored to be eyeing a branch in India after looking at the rapid growth of the country and HYBE’s entry into the music scene. The latter has already set up office and is looking for professionals to join their team, with job opportunities set up. The BIGBANG member’s label is yet to share any concrete details, with apparently only market research being conducted as of now. They currently run teams in Japan, the US, and Hong Kong, with a Singapore office that does not run independently, making India their fourth possible launch.

Apart from TWICE and Stray Kids, JYP Entertainment is the home to 2PM, Day6, ITZY, NMIXX, KickFlip, and more, providing a wide range of artist experiences.

